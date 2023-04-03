Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI opened at $255.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.81. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

