Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,364 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $26.27.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
