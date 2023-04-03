Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Village Super Market by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

