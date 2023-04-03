Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $343.42 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.