JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of JCGI opened at GBX 328.44 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.01 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 239.50 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 451.54 ($5.55). The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.26.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Aditya Sehgal bought 5,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,573.04). In related news, insider Aditya Sehgal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,573.04). Also, insider Joanne Wong bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,207.59). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.