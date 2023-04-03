Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

