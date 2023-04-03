Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tracsis Stock Down 1.7 %

Tracsis stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.81) on Monday. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 850 ($10.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,075 ($13.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 926.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 934.08. The company has a market capitalization of £263.03 million, a PE ratio of 17,790.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.71), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($104,444.77). Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tracsis

Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.59) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

