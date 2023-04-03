Kite Realty Group Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of -1,920.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.