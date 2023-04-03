350,000 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Grab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Grab by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

