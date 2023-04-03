SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.