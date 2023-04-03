Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,701.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,819.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,104.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

