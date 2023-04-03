Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 781.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,784 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

