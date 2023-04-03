Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,115 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $42.30 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

