Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $875,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

