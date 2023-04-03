American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIG opened at $50.36 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

