Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin Price Performance

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. The business had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

