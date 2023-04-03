Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $912,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Confluent by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

