Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

