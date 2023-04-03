Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

