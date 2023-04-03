Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

