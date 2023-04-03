Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,909 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $24.94 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.