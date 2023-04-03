Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

