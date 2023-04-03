Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Raised by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

