Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $293.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.04 and a 200-day moving average of $264.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

