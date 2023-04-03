Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $66.63 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

