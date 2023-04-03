Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.



