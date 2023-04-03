Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $278.03 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day moving average of $274.66.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

