Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

