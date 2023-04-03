Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

