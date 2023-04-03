Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

BDX opened at $247.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

