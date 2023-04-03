American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.