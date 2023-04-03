Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

