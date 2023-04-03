Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 440 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.