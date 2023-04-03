Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2023 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.00.

3/31/2023 – Sutro Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Sutro Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

STRO stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $265.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

