Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.2 %

TOL stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $2,331,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.