Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

