Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

