Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $350,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

