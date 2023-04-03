Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,519 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,477,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.