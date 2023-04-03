Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $44.79 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

