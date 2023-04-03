The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Southern by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $69.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

