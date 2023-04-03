Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,469 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $156.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

