Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

