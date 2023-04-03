Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 683,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 141,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 931,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

