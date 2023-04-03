Forum Financial Management LP Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

