Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

