Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 139,584 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 110,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 271,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.