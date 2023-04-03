Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

NYSE:AVB opened at $168.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

