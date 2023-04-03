Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $197.35 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

