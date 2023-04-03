Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

